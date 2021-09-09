Sign up
252 / 365
Well, that’s dramatic…
We had some seriously funkadoodle clouds this afternoon.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
skyscape
,
pylon
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
September 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very dramatic!
September 10th, 2021
