Last of the summer colour by ljmanning
253 / 365

Last of the summer colour

I love fall - it’s my favourite season - but I do mourn the fading summer flowers. I’m hanging on to these zinnias as long as I can.
SOOC, just a crop.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sure is a lovely color and capture!
September 11th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 11th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Beautiful
September 11th, 2021  
