253 / 365
Last of the summer colour
I love fall - it’s my favourite season - but I do mourn the fading summer flowers. I’m hanging on to these zinnias as long as I can.
SOOC, just a crop.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
garden
,
zinnia
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sure is a lovely color and capture!
September 11th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 11th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Beautiful
September 11th, 2021
