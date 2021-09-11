Sign up
254 / 365
Boardwalk view
Tramping through the marshlands at Valens Lake.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
335
photos
95
followers
133
following
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
11th September 2021 2:39pm
Tags
marsh
,
rushes
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice POV! Lovely reeds and light.
September 11th, 2021
