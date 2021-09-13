Sign up
256 / 365
Rose hips
No idea what type of rose bush this is, but I liked the colour of the hips.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
13th September 2021 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
rose-hips
GaryW
It is an amazing color! Why the little spines?
September 14th, 2021
