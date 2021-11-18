Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
322 / 365
November is Novembering
It’s dull, it’s bleak, it’s damp, and it’s dark at 5pm. Makes it tough to get that phojo working.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
414
photos
102
followers
123
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Latest from all albums
92
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
18th November 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
forest
,
silhouettes
,
skyscape
Mags
ace
I think you captured November well. The sky is amazing! I wish we could stay on DST. Don't like it dark at 5 and if it's cloudy - it's dark sooner than that!
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close