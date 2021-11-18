Previous
November is Novembering by ljmanning
322 / 365

November is Novembering

It’s dull, it’s bleak, it’s damp, and it’s dark at 5pm. Makes it tough to get that phojo working.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
I think you captured November well. The sky is amazing! I wish we could stay on DST. Don't like it dark at 5 and if it's cloudy - it's dark sooner than that!
November 19th, 2021  
