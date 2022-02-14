Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 410
Pear pot
Flash of Red Monday prompt - low key emphasizing black.
This is a very fancy jam pot in the shape of a pear, with a silver leaf-type finish. I like the way it reflected the light.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
523
photos
126
followers
134
following
112% complete
View this month »
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
13th February 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
pear
,
low-key
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is lovely on black!
February 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very pretty low key picture and I love the tea pot
February 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close