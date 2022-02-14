Previous
Pear pot by ljmanning
Pear pot

Flash of Red Monday prompt - low key emphasizing black.
This is a very fancy jam pot in the shape of a pear, with a silver leaf-type finish. I like the way it reflected the light.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Islandgirl ace
Wow this is lovely on black!
February 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very pretty low key picture and I love the tea pot
February 15th, 2022  
