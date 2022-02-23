Sign up
Photo 419
One perfect snowflake
Flash of Red Wednesday prompt - shape.
I liked the shape of this discarded leaf in the snow, and then when I downloaded the image I saw the perfect little snowflake.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
537
photos
130
followers
136
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
23rd February 2022 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
for2022
Bucktree
I see it. Nice find
February 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Excellent spotting
February 24th, 2022
