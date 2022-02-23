Previous
One perfect snowflake by ljmanning
Photo 419

One perfect snowflake

Flash of Red Wednesday prompt - shape.
I liked the shape of this discarded leaf in the snow, and then when I downloaded the image I saw the perfect little snowflake.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details

Bucktree
I see it. Nice find
February 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Excellent spotting
February 24th, 2022  
