Like a circle in a spiral by ljmanning
Photo 420

Like a circle in a spiral

Like a wheel within a wheel, Never ending or beginning on an ever spinning reel…
Lyrics from “Windmills of your Mind”. It was a better title than “My Dishes”.
Flash of Red Thursday prompt - black and white featuring lines.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Phil Howcroft
superb minimalistic mono
February 24th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great strong lines!
February 25th, 2022  
