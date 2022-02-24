Sign up
Photo 420
Like a circle in a spiral
Like a wheel within a wheel, Never ending or beginning on an ever spinning reel…
Lyrics from “Windmills of your Mind”. It was a better title than “My Dishes”.
Flash of Red Thursday prompt - black and white featuring lines.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th February 2022 11:50am
plates
lines
for2022
g85-experiments
Phil Howcroft
superb minimalistic mono
February 24th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great strong lines!
February 25th, 2022
