Previous
Next
Suspended by ljmanning
Photo 421

Suspended

Flash of Red Friday prompt - shape.
A favourite candle holder for today’s shape. The glass holders are suspended in metal frames, that in turn hang from a larger, central frame.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great b&w and shapes!
February 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wonderful shapes!
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise