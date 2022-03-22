Sign up
Photo 446
Farm country sunrise
Driving to the office again has some benefits.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
22nd March 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
farm
,
fields
Milanie
ace
Some of the best hours - love the sky
March 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky over the fields.
March 23rd, 2022
