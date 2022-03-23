Sign up
Photo 447
Goldfinch
It was a miserable day today - freezing rain, then rain and high winds, then sleet. During a brief lull in the afternoon we had a full on Finch party at the feeder. There must have been 15 or 20 of them, including this little guy.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
575
photos
132
followers
139
following
442
443
127
128
444
445
446
447
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd March 2022 2:13pm
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
goldfinch
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndao2
Mags
ace
Aww! Look at him with that sunflower seed. You made him happy! Wishing you better weather. Yours sounds a lot like our January.
March 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
They're sweet little guys - weather here isn't much better!
March 24th, 2022
Kim
ace
Such a pretty composition! Our weather was about the same here in Kansas.
March 24th, 2022
