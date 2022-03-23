Previous
Goldfinch by ljmanning
Goldfinch

It was a miserable day today - freezing rain, then rain and high winds, then sleet. During a brief lull in the afternoon we had a full on Finch party at the feeder. There must have been 15 or 20 of them, including this little guy.
23rd March 2022

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags
Aww! Look at him with that sunflower seed. You made him happy! Wishing you better weather. Yours sounds a lot like our January.
March 24th, 2022  
Milanie
They're sweet little guys - weather here isn't much better!
March 24th, 2022  
Kim
Such a pretty composition! Our weather was about the same here in Kansas.
March 24th, 2022  
