Photo 448
Faded glory
Once beautiful, now gone to seed. (No smart comments from the peanut gallery!)
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
576
photos
132
followers
139
following
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th March 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
,
faded
,
wabi-sabi
Mags
ace
I love the reflection you captured with it. Nice textures and tones of color.
March 25th, 2022
