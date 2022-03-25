Previous
Feed Me, Seymour by ljmanning
Photo 449

Feed Me, Seymour

This frilled fungus reminded me a great deal of Audrey II, the blood-eating plant in Little Shop of Horrors. One for the song title challenge https://youtu.be/GLjook1I0V4
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

KWind ace
Love the textures and colours.
March 26th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sharp teeth for sure
March 26th, 2022  
