Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 449
Feed Me, Seymour
This frilled fungus reminded me a great deal of Audrey II, the blood-eating plant in Little Shop of Horrors. One for the song title challenge
https://youtu.be/GLjook1I0V4
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
577
photos
132
followers
139
following
123% complete
View this month »
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Latest from all albums
443
128
444
445
446
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
25th March 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
frills
,
songtitle-84
KWind
ace
Love the textures and colours.
March 26th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sharp teeth for sure
March 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close