Photo 450
Submerged
Grey, cold, windy, miserable day. These partially submerged tree trunks in the mill pond were as inspiring as it got.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
26th March 2022 1:30pm
Tags
water
,
wood
,
pond
