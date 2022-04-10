Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 465
Patchwork
Lights and reflections and patterned glass. A little bit of everything. BOB.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
594
photos
134
followers
139
following
127% complete
View this month »
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
Latest from all albums
129
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th April 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-63
,
fun-with-windows
Mags
ace
Love the turquoise green and golden light lines.
April 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a neat catch here of all the different kinds of light.
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close