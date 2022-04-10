Previous
Patchwork by ljmanning
Patchwork

Lights and reflections and patterned glass. A little bit of everything. BOB.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the turquoise green and golden light lines.
April 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a neat catch here of all the different kinds of light.
April 11th, 2022  
