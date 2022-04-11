Sign up
Photo 466
Fuzzy buds
This Magnolia tree thinks it’s spring, even if the weather would disagree.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
11th April 2022 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
tree
spring
magnolia
buds
theme-seasonal
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what lovely buds, hope spring arrives soon!
April 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Awesome texture!
April 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What terrific focusing and dof
April 12th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
There is beauty in there waiting to bust out.
April 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It knows- we just don't feel it like they do! Good shot.
April 12th, 2022
