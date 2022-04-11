Previous
Fuzzy buds by ljmanning
Photo 466

Fuzzy buds

This Magnolia tree thinks it’s spring, even if the weather would disagree.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
@ljmanning
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what lovely buds, hope spring arrives soon!
April 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Awesome texture!
April 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What terrific focusing and dof
April 12th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
There is beauty in there waiting to bust out.
April 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It knows- we just don't feel it like they do! Good shot.
April 12th, 2022  
