Petals unfurling by ljmanning
Photo 474

Petals unfurling

A chrysanthemum slowly opening. This one is called Crystal Pink, I believe.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Gorgeous color and detail!
April 20th, 2022  
Bucktree
A beautiful bloom. Great capture.
April 20th, 2022  
