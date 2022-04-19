Sign up
Photo 474
Petals unfurling
A chrysanthemum slowly opening. This one is called Crystal Pink, I believe.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
19th April 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bouquet
,
chrysanthemum
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color and detail!
April 20th, 2022
Bucktree
A beautiful bloom. Great capture.
April 20th, 2022
