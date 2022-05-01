Previous
Next
Pretty maids all in a row by ljmanning
Photo 486

Pretty maids all in a row

I would love to say this is a result of my careful artistic planning, but it’s actually dumb luck helped along by the squirrels (who like to rearrange my bulbs each year).
1st May 2022 1st May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise