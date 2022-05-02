Previous
Drops of Jupiter by ljmanning
Photo 487

Drops of Jupiter

Raindrops on the fresh spirea leaves make me think of this song by Train. Was that really 20 years ago??
https://youtu.be/7Xf-Lesrkuc
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such a pretty composition
May 3rd, 2022  
