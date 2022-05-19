Previous
Next
Langdon at night by ljmanning
Photo 504

Langdon at night

Just a phone shot, but it’s so pretty!
Back home now, and exhausted from so much people-ing. Will be back onto commenting on all your wonderful photos tomorrow!
19th May 2022 19th May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Very nice capture of that lighting
May 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a lovely night shot! Look welcoming.
May 20th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Lovely
May 20th, 2022  
GaryW
Beautiful light! I totally understand how tiring "peopling" can be!!
May 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise