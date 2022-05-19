Sign up
Photo 504
Langdon at night
Just a phone shot, but it’s so pretty!
Back home now, and exhausted from so much people-ing. Will be back onto commenting on all your wonderful photos tomorrow!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
night
,
glow
,
hotel
,
langdon-hall
Milanie
ace
Very nice capture of that lighting
May 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a lovely night shot! Look welcoming.
May 20th, 2022
Faye Turner
Lovely
May 20th, 2022
GaryW
Beautiful light! I totally understand how tiring "peopling" can be!!
May 20th, 2022
