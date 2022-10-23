Sign up
Photo 661
Morning on the mill pond
A beautiful walk on a beautiful day.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
autumn
,
pond
Corinne C
ace
I agree, this is beautiful
October 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
As calm as a mill pond too. Beautiful scene.
October 24th, 2022
