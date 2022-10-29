Previous
Special visitor #2 by ljmanning
Special visitor #2

I was thrilled to see two Cedar Waxwings in the yard this afternoon. While they are not uncommon, we rarely see them here. They are such sleek and elegant birds. I love them.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! We see them in the early spring. They feed on the cedar berries and the blooms of the swamp maples here. Then they're gone.
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Great capture
October 30th, 2022  
