Photo 667
Special visitor #2
I was thrilled to see two Cedar Waxwings in the yard this afternoon. While they are not uncommon, we rarely see them here. They are such sleek and elegant birds. I love them.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
bird
,
cedar-waxwing
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! We see them in the early spring. They feed on the cedar berries and the blooms of the swamp maples here. Then they're gone.
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
October 30th, 2022
