Previous
Next
Alien landscape by ljmanning
Photo 666

Alien landscape

Close-up of the ever-evolving fungi on the rotting stump in our backyard.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
October 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
The colors are amazing! Reminds me of that science project in school with baking soda and I forgot what else for growing crystals. =)
October 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It almost look like an island
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise