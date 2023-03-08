Previous
Beautiful day by ljmanning
Photo 797

Beautiful day

Because it was. 😁
A little U2 for the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/co6WMzDOh1o
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Beautiful capture.
March 9th, 2023  
Those blues are amazing!
March 9th, 2023  
