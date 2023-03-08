Sign up
Photo 797
Beautiful day
Because it was. 😁
A little U2 for the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/co6WMzDOh1o
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th March 2023 4:48pm
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
landscape
,
songtitle-94
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Those blues are amazing!
March 9th, 2023
