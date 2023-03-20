Sign up
Photo 809
Walk on water
This Herring Gull appears to be performing miracles, by hanging out on one of the few remaining sheets of ice on the mill pond.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1014
photos
147
followers
130
following
221% complete
View this month »
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th March 2023 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
bird
,
gull
,
pond
,
herring-gull
Milanie
ace
Does look as though he's walking on water!
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh my! That's cool.
March 21st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that water looks amazing
March 21st, 2023
Megan
ace
Oh wow! I would not have realized that was ice if you hadn't said something. Miracle gull, for sure!
March 21st, 2023
