Walk on water by ljmanning
Photo 809

Walk on water

This Herring Gull appears to be performing miracles, by hanging out on one of the few remaining sheets of ice on the mill pond.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Milanie ace
Does look as though he's walking on water!
March 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my! That's cool.
March 21st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that water looks amazing
March 21st, 2023  
Megan ace
Oh wow! I would not have realized that was ice if you hadn't said something. Miracle gull, for sure!
March 21st, 2023  
