Puffy dove by ljmanning
Photo 819

Puffy dove

Although it was cold, this Mourning Dove was in rather better humour than yesterday’s Junco. Sunshine makes all the difference!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Aww!
March 31st, 2023  
