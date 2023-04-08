Sign up
Photo 828
The Wood Violets are blooming
This makes my heart happy.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1033
photos
148
followers
131
following
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
violets
,
wildflowers
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely they are. Nice capture!
April 9th, 2023
