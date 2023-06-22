Wilkie Sugar Loaf Mountain

Though much less technical than many of the trails we’ve done, this was a lung buster! 411.8 m (1,351 ft) of elevation in a kilometre and a half (0.9 miles). Basically, straight up the mountain. Photo credit goes to himself, but I’m making an exception and including it here because I was so darn pleased I made it!

It’s called Wilkie Sugar Loaf because the Wilkie family settled the area in 1820, and “sugar loaf” refers to the mountain’s distinct pyramidal shape. It looks out over Aspy Bay, Cabot’s Landing and Dingwall beaches, and the Aspy Fault. An incredible view.