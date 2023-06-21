Sign up
Photo 902
Cabot’s Landing Beach
We gave our legs a break from climbing and walked the beach today instead. This is Cabot’s Landing beach on Aspy Bay. If you zoom in, on the left hand side you can just see our little cottage on top of the cliff. Heavenly.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
beach
ocean
highlands
cape-breton
Andreas
Lucky you!
June 21st, 2023
Mags
What a splendid beach and capture. No crowds!
June 21st, 2023
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2023
Babs
Nothing better than a walk on a deserted beach
June 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
A beautiful beach
June 22nd, 2023
