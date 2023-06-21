Previous
Cabot’s Landing Beach by ljmanning
Photo 902

Cabot’s Landing Beach

We gave our legs a break from climbing and walked the beach today instead. This is Cabot’s Landing beach on Aspy Bay. If you zoom in, on the left hand side you can just see our little cottage on top of the cliff. Heavenly.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Andreas ace
Lucky you!
June 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
What a splendid beach and capture. No crowds!
June 21st, 2023  
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Nothing better than a walk on a deserted beach
June 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful beach
June 22nd, 2023  
