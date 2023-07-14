Previous
Gosling by ljmanning
Photo 925

Gosling

A little sweetie seen in a small town duck pond.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A young one - all alone. Sweet capture!
July 15th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cute. Looks like he has either tried a bit of diving or has been splashed by some other duck or something.
July 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
What a cutie
July 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Cute capture, like the ripples.
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
July 15th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a sweetheart of a capture! They grow up so fast...the ones around here are as big as the parents now.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise