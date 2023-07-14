Sign up
Previous
Photo 925
Gosling
A little sweetie seen in a small town duck pond.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
6
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1146
photos
149
followers
133
following
253% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
14th July 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gosling
,
canada-goose
Mags
ace
A young one - all alone. Sweet capture!
July 15th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cute. Looks like he has either tried a bit of diving or has been splashed by some other duck or something.
July 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
What a cutie
July 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Cute capture, like the ripples.
July 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
July 15th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a sweetheart of a capture! They grow up so fast...the ones around here are as big as the parents now.
July 15th, 2023
