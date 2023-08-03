Previous
Silhouettes on the pier by ljmanning
Photo 945

Silhouettes on the pier

It was sunny but quite hazy, which made the figures stand out I thought. It really is better on black.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture. I do like it on black.
August 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Deep blues and fab silhouettes!
August 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes it is somehow sharper on black, although I'm not sure why that should be.
August 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise