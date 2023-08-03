Sign up
Photo 945
Silhouettes on the pier
It was sunny but quite hazy, which made the figures stand out I thought. It really is better on black.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1171
photos
150
followers
131
following
258% complete
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd August 2023 9:46am
Tags
lake
,
pier
,
silhouettes
,
brant-street-pier
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. I do like it on black.
August 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Deep blues and fab silhouettes!
August 4th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes it is somehow sharper on black, although I'm not sure why that should be.
August 4th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool
August 4th, 2023
