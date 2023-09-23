Previous
Harvest time by ljmanning
Photo 996

Harvest time

The pumpkins are looking good!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a great pic for Fall
September 24th, 2023  
Wendy ace
This truly is a fabulous fall shot! The lighting is gorgeous.
A FAV!
September 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful shot. Love the light.
September 24th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
So lush
September 24th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I would have been tempted to tear off the dried stem that goes in front of the pumpkin
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise