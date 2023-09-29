Sign up
Photo 1002
So, do you come here often?
Blue Jay seemed a bit confused by the metal bird he landed beside.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1240
photos
147
followers
129
following
274% complete
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th September 2023 10:35am
Tags
bird
,
blue-jay
,
backyard-wildlife
,
sixws-144
Mags
LOL! Beautiful shot!
September 30th, 2023
ace
Nice
September 30th, 2023
