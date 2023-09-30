Previous
Spiderwebs by ljmanning
Spiderwebs

This morning’s thick fog coated everything in mist. I liked the effect on these spiderwebs.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
amyK ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully bedazzled webs!
October 1st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture with the water drops bringing out the structure of the webs.
October 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love when fog brings these - such nice focusing
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful droplets, they look like diamonds.
October 1st, 2023  
