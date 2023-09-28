Previous
Ornate by ljmanning
Photo 1001

Ornate

The wonderfully elaborate ceiling in the Avon Theatre, Stratford.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise