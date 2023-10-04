Previous
Early riser by ljmanning
Photo 1007

Crossing the bridge just before dawn. The illumination on the falls is a joint project between the city and the business association that runs from June to December every year.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
