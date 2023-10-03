Previous
Autumn scarlet by ljmanning
Autumn scarlet

“If the leaves are changing, I feel poetry in the air.”
~ Laura Jaworski
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
