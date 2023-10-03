Sign up
Photo 1006
Autumn scarlet
“If the leaves are changing, I feel poetry in the air.”
~ Laura Jaworski
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
0
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1
365
DMC-G85
3rd October 2023 6:14pm
Public
leaves
autumn
maple
golden-hour
maple-keys
