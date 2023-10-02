Previous
Morning calisthenics by ljmanning
Morning calisthenics

Can you see how far those back legs are stretched out? It was very carefully extending them and pulling them back, I guess to gather as much pollen as possible.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, hanging on by a thread has just taken on a whole new meaning! Excellent catch!
October 3rd, 2023  
