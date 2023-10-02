Sign up
Photo 1005
Morning calisthenics
Can you see how far those back legs are stretched out? It was very carefully extending them and pulling them back, I guess to gather as much pollen as possible.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1245
photos
148
followers
120
following
275% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd October 2023 9:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
bumble-bee
,
aster
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, hanging on by a thread has just taken on a whole new meaning! Excellent catch!
October 3rd, 2023
