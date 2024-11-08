Previous
Angry Water Buffalo by ljmanning
Photo 1408

Angry Water Buffalo

Today’s prompt for One Week Only is black on black/low key. I struggle with these, but an attempt was made.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent when viewed on black!
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise