Previous
Photo 1408
Angry Water Buffalo
Today’s prompt for One Week Only is black on black/low key. I struggle with these, but an attempt was made.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1728
photos
151
followers
101
following
385% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th November 2024 12:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
figurine
,
low-key
,
water-buffalo
,
owo-7
Mags
ace
Excellent when viewed on black!
November 9th, 2024
