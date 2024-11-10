Previous
Poplar Trees by ljmanning
Photo 1410

Poplar Trees

The final day of One Week Only and the prompt was “ICM”. I tried several different subjects but this was by far my favourite.
Many, many thanks to @summerfield for organizing. This challenge always comes along just when I need a nudge.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
@summerfield Thank you!
November 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely done!
November 11th, 2024  
summerfield ace
this is rather nice. aces!

thank you for playing along.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise