Previous
Photo 1410
Poplar Trees
The final day of One Week Only and the prompt was “ICM”. I tried several different subjects but this was by far my favourite.
Many, many thanks to
@summerfield
for organizing. This challenge always comes along just when I need a nudge.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1730
photos
151
followers
101
following
386% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th November 2024 3:43pm
Tags
trees
,
icm
,
owo-7
LManning (Laura)
ace
@summerfield
Thank you!
November 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
November 11th, 2024
summerfield
ace
this is rather nice. aces!
thank you for playing along.
November 11th, 2024
