Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1412
Field of Feathers
Pampas grass in the afternoon sun. I know it’s invasive, but it sure is pretty.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1732
photos
151
followers
101
following
386% complete
View this month »
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
Latest from all albums
320
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th November 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
grass
,
pampas
Faye Turner
Lovely lighting fav
November 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous light and dof!
November 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the light through the grass.
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's beautiful! I can't get mine to spread. What type do you have?
November 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close