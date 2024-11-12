Previous
Field of Feathers by ljmanning
Photo 1412

Field of Feathers

Pampas grass in the afternoon sun. I know it’s invasive, but it sure is pretty.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details

Faye Turner
Lovely lighting fav
November 13th, 2024  
Marvelous light and dof!
November 13th, 2024  
Beautiful capture of the light through the grass.
November 13th, 2024  
It's beautiful! I can't get mine to spread. What type do you have?
November 13th, 2024  
