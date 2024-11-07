Previous
Rail Car by ljmanning
Photo 1407

Rail Car

Hung out at the rail yard for today’s One Week Only prompt of “transportation”. Even better, this is the rail yard next to the Toyota plant. These rail cars carry…cars.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- a two-fer with the prompt! Cool shot.
November 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you selected such an interesting pov.
November 8th, 2024  
