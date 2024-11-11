Sign up
Previous
Photo 1411
Remember the Fallen
Not what I had planned for this Remembrance Day, but apropos nonetheless I think.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1731
photos
151
followers
101
following
386% complete
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
frost
KV
ace
Lovely tribute.
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely leaves and tribute.
November 12th, 2024
