Previous
Gull convention by ljmanning
Photo 1008

Gull convention

We went for a beautiful fall walk today, and encountered this mass of Ring-Billed Gulls (I think) on the shore of the reservoir. There were some Lesser Yellowlegs in the mix too. They were laid out so neatly…
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, it sure does look like a big meet up. I wonder what they are all up to.
October 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great scene, really lovely capture.
Fascinating gathering…
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise