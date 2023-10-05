Sign up
Photo 1008
Gull convention
We went for a beautiful fall walk today, and encountered this mass of Ring-Billed Gulls (I think) on the shore of the reservoir. There were some Lesser Yellowlegs in the mix too. They were laid out so neatly…
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
birds
,
gulls
,
fall
,
autumn
,
reservoir
,
shoreline
,
ring-billed-gulls
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, it sure does look like a big meet up. I wonder what they are all up to.
October 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great scene, really lovely capture.
Fascinating gathering…
October 6th, 2023
