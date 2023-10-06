Previous
October carpet by ljmanning
October carpet

As a Canadian I am legally obligated to post photos of maple leaves in the fall. I don’t make the rules. 😉
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL I'd better get started on mine then. Thanks for the reminder.
October 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shapes, tones, and textures.
October 7th, 2023  
