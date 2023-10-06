Sign up
October carpet
As a Canadian I am legally obligated to post photos of maple leaves in the fall. I don’t make the rules. 😉
6th October 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
leaves
fall
autumn
maple
Joanne Diochon
LOL I'd better get started on mine then. Thanks for the reminder.
October 7th, 2023
Mags
Beautiful shapes, tones, and textures.
October 7th, 2023
