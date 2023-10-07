Sign up
Photo 1010
Northern Cardinal
A young male Cardinal takes shelter from a brief shower in a poplar tree. I love that slightly soft baby face that the juveniles have.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Mags
ace
A handsome young male.
October 8th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
He is a little cutie and will be even prettier once he gets those new feathers in around his face. My cardinal was hiding in a cedar hedge instead of popular. I did take my requisite maple leaf shot this morning.
October 8th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Awww what a sweet cardinal!
October 8th, 2023
