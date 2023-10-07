Previous
Northern Cardinal by ljmanning
Photo 1010

Northern Cardinal

A young male Cardinal takes shelter from a brief shower in a poplar tree. I love that slightly soft baby face that the juveniles have.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
A handsome young male.
October 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
He is a little cutie and will be even prettier once he gets those new feathers in around his face. My cardinal was hiding in a cedar hedge instead of popular. I did take my requisite maple leaf shot this morning.
October 8th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Awww what a sweet cardinal!
October 8th, 2023  
