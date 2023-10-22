Previous
Lingering orchid by ljmanning
Lingering orchid

The birthday flowers have faded and drooped, but this last orchid kept hanging on. I liked the look of it as it slipped into decline.
22nd October 2023

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Beautiful! I like the shapes in the center.
October 23rd, 2023  
