Photo 1024
Through the gate
“The world is all gates, all opportunities, strings of tension waiting to be struck.”
~ Ralph Waldo Emerson
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1266
photos
149
followers
119
following
280% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
21st October 2023 10:57am
Privacy
Tags
church
,
fence
,
wrought-iron
,
gate
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful POV, leading lines and quotation.
October 22nd, 2023
