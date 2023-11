Rattlesnake Point

We had a fantastic hike along the edge of the Niagara Escarpment today. Although most of the fall colour is gone, the view over Nassagaweya Canyon was still amazing. This area is known for its thousand plus year old cedar trees and limestone cliffs. There are no actual rattlesnakes - the name comes from the winding, snake-like paths cut by glaciers along the Niagara Escarpment.