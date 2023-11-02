Sign up
Huron shore
The Lake Huron shoreline from MacGregor Point Provincial Park. A blissful day of wonderful hiking, with leaves crunching underfoot and waves crashing alongside. Everything smelled like moss and pine.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
beach
lake
rocky
shoreline
lake-huron
John Falconer
ace
Beautifully done with sky and rocks.
November 3rd, 2023
